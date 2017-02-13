 Photos: PDP members visit former President Goodluck Jonathan | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photos: PDP members visit former President Goodluck Jonathan

As part of efforts to resolve the crisis rocking PDP, some of the party executives led by Professor Jerry Gana, today paid a visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja.



2/13/2017 05:08:00 pm

7 comments:

adamz blackpharoah said...

Am tired of all dis political parties GEJ best president so far

13 February 2017 at 17:14
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

E better be!good move. THAT'S MY HERO. HUMBLE GENTLE INTELLIGENT PAPA JONATHAN CARRY GO,A MAN OF PEACE LOVE AND UNITY. NIGERIANS CAN'T WAIT TO HAVE U AGAIN OOOOOOO.where is Judas Ali mumu huh? The apc worker. apc yorubas and hausas will not sleep tonight cause of this BUT I WISH U BRAIN DEADS BAD DREAMS.
















#sad indeed

13 February 2017 at 17:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

13 February 2017 at 17:17
Sql 9ja said...

13 February 2017 at 17:21
Ify Tams said...

GEJ the Man!

13 February 2017 at 17:25
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

E no concern me... How have I benefited from their administration?

Long live LIB

13 February 2017 at 17:32
FredLaw said...

The same people who misadvised him when prominent party figures headed by Amaechi threatened to breakaway.

13 February 2017 at 17:37

