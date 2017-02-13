Photos: PDP members visit former President Goodluck Jonathan

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Am tired of all dis political parties GEJ best president so far
E better be!good move. THAT'S MY HERO. HUMBLE GENTLE INTELLIGENT PAPA JONATHAN CARRY GO,A MAN OF PEACE LOVE AND UNITY. NIGERIANS CAN'T WAIT TO HAVE U AGAIN OOOOOOO.where is Judas Ali mumu huh? The apc worker. apc yorubas and hausas will not sleep tonight cause of this BUT I WISH U BRAIN DEADS BAD DREAMS.#sad indeed
Seen ...merited happiness
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
GEJ the Man!
E no concern me... How have I benefited from their administration? Long live LIB
The same people who misadvised him when prominent party figures headed by Amaechi threatened to breakaway.
Post a Comment
7 comments:
Am tired of all dis political parties GEJ best president so far
E better be!good move. THAT'S MY HERO. HUMBLE GENTLE INTELLIGENT PAPA JONATHAN CARRY GO,A MAN OF PEACE LOVE AND UNITY. NIGERIANS CAN'T WAIT TO HAVE U AGAIN OOOOOOO.where is Judas Ali mumu huh? The apc worker. apc yorubas and hausas will not sleep tonight cause of this BUT I WISH U BRAIN DEADS BAD DREAMS.
#sad indeed
Seen
...merited happiness
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
GEJ the Man!
E no concern me... How have I benefited from their administration?
Long live LIB
The same people who misadvised him when prominent party figures headed by Amaechi threatened to breakaway.
Post a Comment