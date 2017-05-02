Photos: A pagan community in Niger State where women don't cover their breasts

Nafiu Umar Balarabe posted photos from a remote community in Niger State
that practice paganism, alleging that some evangelists are trying to
convert the people to Christianity. His words after the cut.
"This is a challenge to all Muslim Community in the the North and especially from North central. This village is called Birnin Amina in Rijau Local Government of Niger
state. The community there they don't practice any religion but
paganism. Now our people of the other religions are taking advantage of
their situation by clothing them as you can see on the picture below .
Their main aim is convert them into Christianity. This is a challenge to
both of us. Pls let's do something in time.
Is it now competition? Any soul belonging to Christ would not be stolen. Whether they are pagans or not. Fully clothed or naked.
Wow....
Leave them alone in peace. Pagans have values and cultures + a sense of what is right/wrong. You don't have to be a Christian/Muslim to be a good person. The wars caused by religion is enough... they are happy! Leave them alone o abeg
Why not leave them to just live in peace they have been living. Don't go there and infect them with your trouble religion... Just let them be
No dear! The main aim is to show them the love of christ. If they decide to follow him after they experience his love, well how can you blame us. Imagine o
umar u are very useless with your violence religion must you go their when you no dis pple ar alrdy there to cloth their nakedness... nah WA for Muslim's ooo nonsense
