Photos: Outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed formally hands over to Usman Jibril as she moves to the UN
Out-Going Minister of Enivironment, Amina Mohammed today formally handed over to Minister of State for Environment, Usman Jibril, as she moves over to the United Nations where she is to take up her appointment as the Deputy UN Secretary General.
The brief handing over ceremony took place at the Ministry's headoffice in Abuja. A valedictory dinner was held in her honr at the state house Abuja yesterday night. It was attended by acting president Yemi Osinbajo. See more photos after the cut.
