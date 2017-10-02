Photos of Seun Egbegbe in handcuffs in court today

Nollywood movie producer, Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice were arraigned before an Ogudu magistrate court today on a 36 counts of Advance Fee Fraud. He was arrested on February 2nd when he alongside his accomplice tried to dupe a Bureau de change operator of N10 million at the Gbagada general hospital. Continue to see more photos of him in court today...
4 comments:
Dude is now popular than me. Cold world
What a shame.
Serves him right.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Chai they are now handling the idiot like HEAVENLY NNAMDI MANU. dude u don see ur life huh? Eww see how u are freeborn wept. HE NOW LOOKS LIKE TERRORIST BUHARI SKELETON.
Yorubas don dey give Nigeria bad name since 1500 bc na their curse.
#sad indeed
Nnawao for this guy o,i pity him sha.
