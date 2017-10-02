 Photos of Seun Egbegbe in handcuffs in court today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Photos of Seun Egbegbe in handcuffs in court today

Nollywood movie producer, Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice were arraigned before an Ogudu magistrate court today on a 36 counts of Advance Fee Fraud. He was arrested on February 2nd when he alongside his accomplice tried to dupe a Bureau de change operator of N10 million at the Gbagada general hospital. Continue to see more photos of him in court today...


2/10/2017 03:49:00 pm

4 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Dude is now popular than me. Cold world

10 February 2017 at 15:51
BONARIO NNAGS said...

What a shame.
Serves him right.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

10 February 2017 at 15:56
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Chai they are now handling the idiot like HEAVENLY NNAMDI MANU. dude u don see ur life huh? Eww see how u are freeborn wept. HE NOW LOOKS LIKE TERRORIST BUHARI SKELETON.
Yorubas don dey give Nigeria bad name since 1500 bc na their curse.














#sad indeed

10 February 2017 at 15:59
daniel ubong said...

Nnawao for this guy o,i pity him sha.

10 February 2017 at 16:00

