Friday, 3 February 2017

Photos of Seun Egbegbe handcuffed with his accomplice after his arrest in Gbagada, Lagos

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe along with his accomplice were arrested yesterday after trying to rip off unsuspecting Mallams out of thousands of dollars at Gbagada General hospital, Lagos. (Read here) A LIB reader present at the scene sent in these photos.. More details to come...


6 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Dude is under a serious spell.
It's no longer normal.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

3 February 2017 at 10:38
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Chai eww Dude who do this to u huh? SO UR AFONJA JUJU DON FAIL U AGAIN HUH? Waiting remain this guy is to carry gun stand on the road for bank robbery. SO THIS IS WHAT TOYIN WAS ENJOYING IN THE NAME OF BOY FRIEND HUH? Well i don't blame u when we have ur type as a president and cabals in aso rock.
FREEBORN WEPT FOR U.





















#sad indeed

3 February 2017 at 10:41
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************Jux negodu ife dix man na ele onwe ya toro na afu ???????? How dar hell dix Toyin get involved with dix kinda man????????anyway Toyin sef bukwu onye isi nkuka ************yoruba pipo muna come harvest ur brother oooo******o ife ana afuru ndi ofe mmanu

3 February 2017 at 10:42
Amaka Nwabufo said...

Linda thank u for not mentioning Toyin's name on the post this time around, bcoz the whole thing was becoming so embarrassing, anyway, it's obvious this guy need serious deliverance, he's under an influence. I just hope he doesn't get Lynched one day.

3 February 2017 at 11:14
Anonymous said...

Chaiiii. This one na national disgrace!!!

3 February 2017 at 11:18
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O





AUNTY LINDA 👩








3 February 2017 at 11:21

Post a Comment

