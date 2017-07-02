 Photos of the female suicide bomber shot dead in Maiduguri | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photos of the female suicide bomber shot dead in Maiduguri

A female suicide bomber who tried to detonate a bomb at the NNPC Mega station located at Damboa road in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, was shot dead by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC early this morning. Her accomplice and another female suicide bomber was however arrested. Continue to see a graphic photo of the female suicide bomb killed after the cut.
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu! Another old picture. APC AND THEIR SOLDIERS WANT TO DIVERT NIGERIANS ATTENTION BY ALL MEANS from what is on group BUT RED THUNDER AWAIT THEM.
this is lie ooooooooooo na fake old pictures oo




















#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 12:41

