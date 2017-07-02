 Photos of the corp member, Olajumoke Abetesola, who died in Bayelsa State Orientation camp | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photos of the corp member, Olajumoke Abetesola, who died in Bayelsa State Orientation camp

A female Corp member, Olajumoke Deborah Abetesola, died after an asthma attack on Friday, February 3rd, at the orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokoma, Bayelsa State.
It was gathered that the deceased, who graduated from Lead City University in 2016, passed away at the Clinic Department of the camp after efforts by health workers to save her life failed.
A source, who spoke to THISDAY said the victim suffered her first attack a week after she arrived the camp, but was assisted by her colleagues.
"My friend told me that when the deceased suffered her first attack in camp, she helped her to overcome it. But we don't know what happened when a similar attack that took her life happened" the source said. 
Her body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kauzure,has dispatched a delegation of senior NYSC officials from the headquarters in Abuja to Kaiama to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Olajumoke.
May her soul rest in peace, amen.
More photos below...



Ohiren's Zone said...

Very bad year for NYSC.Just too bad!!.

7 February 2017 at 17:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


...merited happiness

7 February 2017 at 17:49
daniela desmond said...

God forbid...its not our portion in Jesus name. What's with all these deaths?

7 February 2017 at 18:02
noblet said...

May Almighty God console ur family.Rip girl

7 February 2017 at 18:09
daniel ubong said...

Rip baby.

7 February 2017 at 18:23
