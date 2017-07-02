Photos of the corp member, Olajumoke Abetesola, who died in Bayelsa State Orientation camp

A female Corp member, Olajumoke Deborah Abetesola, died after an asthma attack on Friday, February 3rd, at the orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokoma, Bayelsa State.
It was gathered that the deceased, who graduated from Lead City University in 2016, passed away at the Clinic Department of the camp after efforts by health workers to save her life failed.
A source, who spoke to THISDAY said the victim suffered her first attack a week after she arrived the camp, but was assisted by her colleagues.
"My friend told me that when the deceased suffered her first attack in camp, she helped her to overcome it. But we don't know what happened when a similar attack that took her life happened" the source said.Her body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kauzure,has dispatched a delegation of senior NYSC officials from the headquarters in Abuja to Kaiama to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Olajumoke.
11 comments:
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
Very bad year for NYSC.Just too bad!!.
LEUKEMIA(BLOOD CANCER) ALL YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT IT
Na wa o
...merited happiness
Ooh! A Great Lost to her familes. rip dear.
Read Also: How To Make Money With Your Facebook Account In 2017 (Click Here To Read)
God forbid...its not our portion in Jesus name. What's with all these deaths?
May Almighty God console ur family.Rip girl
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
SO BAD .BILLONIAREPUBLIC.COM
Rip baby.
May her soul rest in peace How to Avoid Downloading Trojans on Android Devices
Post a Comment