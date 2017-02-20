I’m a corp. member serving In Nnewi, Anambra. This child (see attached pictures) is my neighbor’s kid and she is just 3 years old. Even at this age she has already passed through a lot; her parent thinks she is a witch and the bruises on her face were given to her by her own parents. She gets beaten almost every day and she is malnourished and skinny from starvation. It’s really heartbreaking.
This girl, at this age, lives in so much fear of her parents that one day we found her hiding behind the toilet door of the corper’s lodge. We have talked to her parents, but they still keep beating her up. Kindly put this on your blog. We are calling on the relevant authorities to come to this girl’s rescue. It is obvious they are trying to gradually kill her. They live at Nnewi, Anambra. Amichi. NCCF NYSC family house. Attached to this mail are pictures of little Sarah.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 20 February 2017
Photos of a 3 year old child brutalized by her own parents because they think she's a witch
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/20/2017 08:50:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment