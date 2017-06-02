Photos: Nigerians storm Nigeria High Commission UK, demand to see President Buhari

Some Nigerians in the UK are currently in front of the Nigerian High Commission demanding that President Buhari comes out to address them.
President Buhari who was meant to return to Nigeria yesterday, has asked for legislative powers to extend his vacation indefinitely due to incomplete medical checkup.
11 comments:
Let the dullard address them
Good one guys! Oya DSS go and stop it! Idiots!
he accuses the uk officials of covering or blocking ways for corruption to be destroyed, i hope he physically talks to us soon, it is not easy for most of us to fly to london for vacation anymore..
hmmm.
Lol abi ooo Nigerians reping us abroad.#unawehdone
Am so loving this....Bubu come out oooo if u are alive
Ghegheghe!good for him.
Yes o he should come out enough of this hide and seek even if he's disabled, can't talk or in the mortuary let them show us. Our mumu don do.
i know for sure that our uncle is never in UK, let him come out and address his people
Naija's ain't smiling
Abracadabra! Another disappearing act from the stable of Aso Rock Movie Magic 9ja Ltd. From disappearing certificate, to disappearing budget, disappearing moon, & now the ultimate... DISAPPEARING PRESIDENT! These people have something to hide... but God knows what it is and will expose every hidden secret in due course. Case in point? The Yaradua saga!
