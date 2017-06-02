LIS

LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Photos: Nigerians storm Nigeria High Commission UK, demand to see President Buhari

Some Nigerians in the UK are currently in front of the Nigerian High Commission demanding that President Buhari comes out to address them.
President Buhari who was meant to return to Nigeria yesterday, has asked for legislative powers to extend his vacation indefinitely due to incomplete medical checkup.
Posted by at 2/06/2017 12:17:00 pm

11 comments:

osondu arinze said...

Let the dullard address them

6 February 2017 at 12:54
Anonymous said...

Good one guys! Oya DSS go and stop it! Idiots!

6 February 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

he accuses the uk officials of covering or blocking ways for corruption to be destroyed, i hope he physically talks to us soon, it is not easy for most of us to fly to london for vacation anymore..


Interested in having your childbirth in the USA, and you do not have VISA or you have been denied VISA, plus you have no accommodation or where you plan to stay, then work with us at #DeluxeChildbirthServices, we have accurate cost estimates for your stay in the USA and a PREMIUM service plan for any of your needs..
Your Comfort...........Our worry!!
www.deluxechildbirthservices.com
info@deluxechildbirthservices.com
01-342-8000, 0902-342-8000

6 February 2017 at 13:02
Abosede Ojuade said...

hmmm.

6 February 2017 at 13:02
Mrs I said...

Lol abi ooo Nigerians reping us abroad.#unawehdone

6 February 2017 at 13:04
Anonymous said...

Am so loving this....Bubu come out oooo if u are alive

6 February 2017 at 13:06
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

Ghegheghe!good for him.

6 February 2017 at 13:06
love ify said...

Yes o he should come out enough of this hide and seek even if he's disabled, can't talk or in the mortuary let them show us. Our mumu don do.

6 February 2017 at 13:13
Chima Livinus said...

i know for sure that our uncle is never in UK, let him come out and address his people

6 February 2017 at 13:18
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

Naija's ain't smiling

6 February 2017 at 13:21
Anonymous said...

Abracadabra! Another disappearing act from the stable of Aso Rock Movie Magic 9ja Ltd. From disappearing certificate, to disappearing budget, disappearing moon, & now the ultimate... DISAPPEARING PRESIDENT! These people have something to hide... but God knows what it is and will expose every hidden secret in due course. Case in point? The Yaradua saga!

6 February 2017 at 13:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts