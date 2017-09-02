Photos: Nigerian woman and her 7-year-old daughter declared missing in the UK

Police in Greenwich are appealing to the public, to help find a missing Nigerian woman and her daughter.Folashade is a black woman, 5ft 4ins tall, medium build with dark curly hair. Her daughter Precious is black, of slim build with dark hair.
Folashade Fashinas, 34, has been missing from her home in Woolwich since Friday, 20 January. Also missing is her seven-year-old-daughter, Precious Sebastian.
Folashade is believed to be frequenting the Streatham and Croydon areas.
Officers are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the police.
