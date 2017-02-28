Photos: Nigerian man dies onboard a plane while traveling to Malaysia

Nigerian man identified as Oguadinma Somto, pictured above, died on the plane while returning to Malaysia some days ago. According to his friend/Facebook user, Princess Bonita Bolingo, Somto left Nigeria healthy but suddenly died on the plane he boarded back to Malaysia where he resides.
6 comments:
Drug trafficking gone wrong
...merited happiness
Just bc one look healthy doesn't mean they're healthy.. Hustle n stress killed him..probably
May his soul rest in peace.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Witches and wizards at work. RIP
Long live LIB
Just like that? Na wa o. Rip
Lib addict#jus passing#
Carrying drugs in stomach perhaps
