 Photos: Nigerian man dies onboard a plane while traveling to Malaysia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Photos: Nigerian man dies onboard a plane while traveling to Malaysia

Nigerian man identified as Oguadinma Somto, pictured above, died on the plane while returning to Malaysia some days ago. According to his friend/Facebook user, Princess Bonita Bolingo, Somto left Nigeria healthy but suddenly died on the plane he boarded back to Malaysia where he resides. 
Posted by at 2/28/2017 11:52:00 am

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Drug trafficking gone wrong


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 12:06
Anonymous said...

Just bc one look healthy doesn't mean they're healthy.. Hustle n stress killed him..probably

28 February 2017 at 12:06
BONARIO NNAGS said...

May his soul rest in peace.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

28 February 2017 at 12:09
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Witches and wizards at work. RIP

Long live LIB

28 February 2017 at 12:19
Iphie Abraham said...

Just like that? Na wa o. Rip










Lib addict#jus passing#

28 February 2017 at 12:48
Anonymous said...

Carrying drugs in stomach perhaps

28 February 2017 at 12:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts