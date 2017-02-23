 Photos: Muslims gather to pray for President Buhari in Kebbi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Photos: Muslims gather to pray for President Buhari in Kebbi

 
Muslims in Kebbi state today gathered at the state Muslim praying ground to offer prayers to God for President Buhari's health. See more photos after the cut.



OSINANL said...

BACKWARD AND BRAIN-WASHED FOOLS

23 February 2017 at 16:42
OBI said...

we can be so religous in dis naija eh...real people in the real world are progressing because they face reality. doing this right does not require public prayer.
prayer will only solve prayer problems, while people will solve peoples problem.

23 February 2017 at 16:47

