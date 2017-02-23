Photos: Muslims gather to pray for President Buhari in Kebbi

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
BACKWARD AND BRAIN-WASHED FOOLS
we can be so religous in dis naija eh...real people in the real world are progressing because they face reality. doing this right does not require public prayer.prayer will only solve prayer problems, while people will solve peoples problem.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
BACKWARD AND BRAIN-WASHED FOOLS
we can be so religous in dis naija eh...real people in the real world are progressing because they face reality. doing this right does not require public prayer.
prayer will only solve prayer problems, while people will solve peoples problem.
Post a Comment