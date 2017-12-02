Photos: Man stabbed with a dagger by Policeman outside a bank in Abeokuta, Ogun state

The Police officers approached him immediately and one of them reportedly stabbed him with a dagger for jumping over the bike. He was rushed to the hospital by a Police vehicle as he was loosing so much blood. However his bill wasn't paid, and since nobody could note the name of the officer responsible, there has been no justice or arrest made till date. A complaint was lodged at Ibara Police Station and later to MOPOL base in Oke-Ilewo. Hopefully the right authorities will look into this.
Source/Photo Credit: Sulaiman Fasasi
