Photos: Man returns draft of N900,000.00 mistakenly paid into bank account to EFCC

The Commission stated this when Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, an academician, columnist and writer returned a draft of N900, 000.00, (Nine Hundred Thousand Naira Only), to the Gombe Zonal office of the EFCC. The amount was mistakenly paid into his account.
Three months after his account officer could not trace the origin of the strange alert, Dr. Tilde reported the case to the EFCC. Investigation by the EFCC however revealed that the amount belongs to a law firm that was counsel to Federal Ministry of Justice in a case that involved a former staff of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Investigation further revealed that the Clerk of the firm made a mistake in writing Dr. Tilde’s firm account number when submitting bank details to the client’s Ministry. Dr. Tilde raised a draft of the said amount in the name of EFCC EXHIBIT ACCOUNT and brought same to Gombe zonal office. The beneficiary firm has since been contacted.
