 Photos: Lifeless body of unidentified man at VGC gate | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 10 February 2017

Photos: Lifeless body of unidentified man at VGC gate

There was uproar Thursday morning as a lifeless body of a man was seen lying at VGC gate entrance. The body was later removed by Lagos state ambulance. Viewer discretion adviced. See the photos after the cut..


Posted by at 2/10/2017 06:50:00 am

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

make dem never bury that guy, maybe the guy don off him sef with tramadol and rohypnol..

10 February 2017 at 07:43
Iphie Abraham said...

Eyah! Young man








Rip










Lib addict#just pasing#

10 February 2017 at 08:01
Oghenetega said...

Na Wao...
What could hv happened to him..?
May his Soul Rest in peace.

10 February 2017 at 08:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


...merited happiness

10 February 2017 at 08:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts