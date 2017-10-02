Photos: Lifeless body of unidentified man at VGC gate
There was uproar Thursday morning as a lifeless body of a man was seen lying at VGC gate entrance. The body was later removed by Lagos state ambulance. Viewer discretion adviced. See the photos after the cut..
4 comments:
make dem never bury that guy, maybe the guy don off him sef with tramadol and rohypnol..
Eyah! Young man
Rip
Lib addict#just pasing#
Na Wao...
What could hv happened to him..?
May his Soul Rest in peace.
Hmmm
...merited happiness
Post a Comment