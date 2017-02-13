Photos: Kenyan female student who was butchered by brother laid to rest

22-year-old student of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Grace Nduta Mwaura, who was murdered by her brother in ritual-like manner, has been laid to rest. See previous post hereThe chopped body of the 4th year engineering student was found on February 2, days after she went missing. Manhunt is on for her 24-year-old brother suspected of being behind the murder. Family and friends congregated at Deliverance Church, Kahawa Sukari last Thursday to pay last respect to her.
