Photos: Kano State Govt spends N200 million on mass wedding for 1,520 couples

At least 3,000 couples were screened before 1,520 were selected as first batch of the exercise, said the governor.
Wedding will be sponsored for the remaining couples in future, he added.
"We decided to make it in batches so that we will do everything diligently," he assured.
Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi commended Kano state government for sponsoring the mass wedding, saying the gesture would help less privileged.
Sanusi assured that the emirate council would continue to support any government's programme that would better up the lives of people of Kano.
Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, said according to the agreement entered between government and the grooms, nobody would divorce his wife without permission of Hisbah board.
The state Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule Garo, said about N200m was spent for the mass wedding programme, with couples from each of the Kano’s 44 local government areas, unlike in previous mass weddings.
Garo explained that, government decentralized the programme with a view to empowering local carpenters who were contracted to make the funiture for the brides.
More photos below...
Source: Daily Trust
