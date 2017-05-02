LIS

LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Photos: Hunters gun down Hippopotamus terrorizing residents of Kwali Area Council, FCT

Local hunters last Friday killed a hippopotamus that has been terrorizing residents of the riverine communities of Abaji and Kwali area council.

The animal was gunned down at the River Gurara forest, in Ashara village of Kwali area council. Some residents gathered together and butchered the hippopotamus for meat. More photos after the cut.




Photo credit: Sadiq Isah Abubakar
Posted by at 2/05/2017 08:04:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts