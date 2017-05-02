Photos: Hunters gun down Hippopotamus terrorizing residents of Kwali Area Council, FCT

Local hunters last Friday killed a hippopotamus that has been terrorizing residents of the riverine communities of Abaji and Kwali area council.
The animal was gunned down at the River Gurara forest, in Ashara village of Kwali area council. Some residents gathered together and butchered the hippopotamus for meat.
