Photos: Half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un assassinated by two women in Malaysia

TV Chosun, a cable television network, said separately that Kim Jong-nam was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives, who are currently at large, citing multiple South Korean government sources.
Unnamed South Korean government officials had earlier stated that two female North Korean agents stabbed Kim Jong-nam with a "poisoned needle". Mr Kim, who had frequently spoken out against his brother's dictatorship, said he was in "extreme pain" having been sprayed in the face with an unidentified liquid as he waited to board a flight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said. Mr Kim collapsed on Monday morning while waiting to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur back to Macau, where he was living in exile.
He had been under the protection of the Chinese Govt who had protected him for years. There were rumours that his half brother, Kim Jong-In couldn't get to him while under the protection of the Chinese.
Kim Jong-nam told KLIA staff that his face was feeling extremely painful because of an unidentified liquid sprayed at him. He was then taken for treatment at KLIA (Kuala Lumpur international airport) Clinic," Abdul Samah Mat, a Malaysian police chief, told The Daily Telegraph.
"He was taken to the KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) clinic for further treatment, but because of the condition he was in, he was rushed to Putrajaya hospital, but passed away soon after arriving," Mohmad Salleh, a Malaysian police chief,The results of a post-mortem into the 46-year-old's death are expected on today.
Police are also investigating airport CCTV footage to try and identify the assailants and have ordered a toxicology test on the liquid used in the attack.
Source: The Telegraph
No comments:
Post a Comment