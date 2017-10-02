Photos: Governor Shettima buys house for IDP nursing mother who lost her husband and parents in Boko Haram attack

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima bought which he gave to an IDP woman and her infant child in a special presentation programme held at the House located at Bolori area of Maiduguri.
The woman, Halima Algoni was spotted by the Governor during a special ceremony and presentation of relief materials donated by a Kano based group of Ulamas at the Elmiskin IDPs centre, Maiduguri last month.
Halima who was then heavily pregnant and sick, lost her husband and parents to the brutal attack of the insurgents Boko Haram at Bulabulin Ngaura, Damboa Local Government Area. She's since given birth to a healthy Baby boy, who's named Mohammed Kagu. She's under the guardianship of the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Zannah Laisu.
Hajiya Fanta Baba Shehu, Hon commissioner for Women Affairs and social development, Borno state handed over the House on behalf of the Governor. While presenting the Keys and Documents of the House to Halima and her son, the Hon Commissioner said that the House was given to her by the Governor in line with the promise he made to her in order to ease her plight and an reduce her trauma.
The esteemed former federal law maker, also in her own gesture, gave Halima Four bundle Wraffers, Cosmetics, Gelleh, infant Foods to little Mohammed and some token amount. She also directed the Director Admin of the women affairs ministry Hajiya Yagana Ali Abatcha to immediately enrol Halima to one of the ongoing Women Empowerment Skill acquisition programmes and loan schemes.
In her own part, Halima Algoni thanked his excellency and all those who helped in realising this day. May Allah give him(Kashim Shettima) the keys to Jannah, She prayed.
Representing the chief Imam, Hon Mahmud Kukawa, expressed his happiness over the prompt fulfilment of the promise made by the Governor to Halima, and said that had it not been she was presented to the Governor during the ceremony, he wouldn't have seen and help her. He also called on all philanthropist and we'll to do individuals to give their support to the good work of his excellency in his tireless effort of giving succor to the IDPs and downtrodden in the state. He also prayed for the total return of peace to the state and nation at large.
