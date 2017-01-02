Photos: Gov. Shettima condoles with family of prospective corps member who died trying to prevent suicide bomber from entering mosque in Borno

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima on Tuesday paid condolence visit to the family of Salihu Abubakar Ali, who died yesterday morning, January 31, while trying to prevent a suicide bomber from gaining entrance to a mosque during the fajr congregational prayer at Dalori quarters in Maiduguri.
The Governor condoled the father of the deceased who is a retired civil servant and the described the deceased as a hero and further pledges to assist the family.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Borno state deputy governor Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa was also at Dalori quarters to condole the family of late Salihu. Mr. Salihu, a Second Class Upper graduate of Continuing Education, University of Maiduguri, is due to collect his call up letter today preparatory to his National Youth service before the sudden incident.
