Photos from a wedding that took place on live radio at CoolFM today

A wedding between a Nigerian man identified as Jimi and his fiancee, Abisola, took place live on Cool FM's Oasis midday programe today. The wedding was broadcast live for all listeners to hear.
Their wedding reception is currently holding at Four Point hotel in Lagos. Congrats to the couple! See more photos after the cut...
Hml i like the lady
End time wedding! Please is this not madness huh? HOPE JOBLESS JEALOUS FREEZE IS THE PASTOR THAT JOIN THEM TOGETHER HUH? Just look at there is noting we won't hear since this idiot took over from Jonathan. I WISH THEM RADIO GOODLUCK AND CHILDREN.
#sad indeed
Hian! Wch one is on air wedding again o
...merited happiness
Congrats to them
HML to them....Love is all that matters, not the arena of wedding.
Epic!!! Congrats to the new couple.
Long live LIB
