Photos from Nigerian Governor Forum valedictory ceremony/ dinner in honour of outgoing Ondo Governor, Mimiko and Oshiomhole

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Imo State
Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose attended the
Valedictory Ceremony and send forth dinner in honour of outgoing
Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Mimiko and former Edo State Governor,
Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the State House.
Also in
attendance were Warri billionaire, Chief Ayiri Emami, incoming governor,
Akerdolu, Hon. Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor of Ogun State,
Amosun, amongst others.
More photos below...
