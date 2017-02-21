Photos from my visit to Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja

I visited Command Day Secondary School which is located inside the Nigerian Army Cantonment, after Maryland, Ikeja. It was the largest audience I've had and the only public school I've been to so far in the Selfmade tour. It was definitely a different but memorable experience. I saw myself in so many of the girls, and I hope that all their dreams come true. The girls and teachers were extremely gracious and full of love and kindness. This tour has been amazing! See more photos after the cut...
|With the school's Commandant
With head girl and Head boy of the school
