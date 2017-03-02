Photos from my unforgettable trip to Doregos Private Academy

So I continued my 'Selfmade Secondary School Tour for Girls' yesterday and I must say, my trip to Doregos Private Academy in Ipaja was very memorable. The students were amazing, the girls very intelligent, warm and ambitious. The boys weren't happy that they were excluded from the meeting but joined us when taking photos...lol
This tour has been life changing and I can't wait to visit more schools. I've done five now and have about 10 more to go before taking a break. Meanwhile, there's a Selfmade Conference happening in Lagos on April 22nd...will tell you more about it later. See more photos from this trip after the cut..
With the school owner, Mrs Clementina Doregos
