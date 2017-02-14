 Photos from the lavish Valentine's Day reception for Kenyan couple who had a low budget wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Photos from the lavish Valentine's Day reception for Kenyan couple who had a low budget wedding

A Kenyan couple,  Wilson Wanjohi and Anne Muhonja, who spent just KS100, about $1 (£0.80) on their wedding last month today (read here), held a grand Valentine's Day ceremony held at the Eden Bliss Gardens in Kiambu County.

News of their simple wedding last month went viral on social media and many Kenyans offered to help.


At their wedding, Wilson, 27, and Ann Mutura,24, wore jeans and T-shirts and two steel circles served as rings.

So far, the couple have received lots of goodies from well wishers including honeymoon packages, a parcel of land, the grand reception, among others.

More photos below...

  

 

 




