Photos from the lavish Valentine's Day reception for Kenyan couple who had a low budget wedding

A Kenyan couple, Wilson Wanjohi and Anne Muhonja, who spent just KS100, about $1 (£0.80) on their wedding last month today (read here), held a grand Valentine's Day ceremony held at the Eden Bliss Gardens in Kiambu County.
At their wedding, Wilson, 27, and Ann Mutura,24, wore jeans and T-shirts and two steel circles served as rings.
So far, the couple have received lots of goodies from well wishers including honeymoon packages, a parcel of land, the grand reception, among others.
More photos below...
