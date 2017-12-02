Photos from James Ibori's Thanksgiving Service

Convicted former governor of Delta state, James Ibori, who returned to
Nigeria last month after serving his jail term in the UK, had a
thanksgiving service at Oghara Baptist Church to celebrate his freedom. The thanksgiving service was
attended by the former state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Peter
Nwaoboshi and others.
Ibori was jailed for stealing $250 million belonging to the state
government when he served as governor. More photos after the cut...
6 comments:
Make I nor talk....
ONLY IN NIGERRIA WILL YOU FIND A CONVICTED CRIMINAL, RESPECTED. SHAMELESS OLD FOOLS
And a "man of God" presided over this shameful ceremony!
Gut wrenching!!!!
Long live LIB
Yes oooo HEAVENLY PEOPLE GOD IS PLEASE WITH U OUR son JAMES ibori AFTERALL U DID NOT DO WHAT ALL APC,HAUSAS AND YORUBAs HAS NOT DO they're all criminals but animals here no dey complain because HIS FRONT NIGER DELTA SHAME TO U ALL..there is noting like to thank god for life talkless of coming out alive from prison.
HAUSAS AND YORUBAS WILL NOT LIKE THIS BUT I ADVICE U IDIOTS TO DIE NOW OO because ibori is better than all yoruba and hausa top politicians.
IF E PAIN U MEET OBA OF LOOK FOR THE EASIEST WAY TO JUMP INSIDE LAGOON.
#sad indeed
What a shame!
