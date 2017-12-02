 Photos from James Ibori's Thanksgiving Service | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 February 2017

Photos from James Ibori's Thanksgiving Service

Convicted former governor of Delta state, James Ibori, who returned to Nigeria last month after serving his jail term in the UK, had a thanksgiving service at Oghara Baptist Church to celebrate his freedom. The thanksgiving service was attended by the former ‎state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and others.  Ibori was jailed for stealing $250 million belonging to the state government when he served as governor. More photos after the cut...



Davido's driver said...

Make I nor talk....

12 February 2017 at 15:08
Anonymous said...

ONLY IN NIGERRIA WILL YOU FIND A CONVICTED CRIMINAL, RESPECTED. SHAMELESS OLD FOOLS

12 February 2017 at 15:10
Tony Nworah said...

And a "man of God" presided over this shameful ceremony!

12 February 2017 at 15:10
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Gut wrenching!!!!


Long live LIB

12 February 2017 at 15:16
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yes oooo HEAVENLY PEOPLE GOD IS PLEASE WITH U OUR son JAMES ibori AFTERALL U DID NOT DO WHAT ALL APC,HAUSAS AND YORUBAs HAS NOT DO they're all criminals but animals here no dey complain because HIS FRONT NIGER DELTA SHAME TO U ALL..there is noting like to thank god for life talkless of coming out alive from prison.
HAUSAS AND YORUBAS WILL NOT LIKE THIS BUT I ADVICE U IDIOTS TO DIE NOW OO because ibori is better than all yoruba and hausa top politicians.
IF E PAIN U MEET OBA OF LOOK FOR THE EASIEST WAY TO JUMP INSIDE LAGOON.















#sad indeed

12 February 2017 at 15:19
Tajudeen Adejugbe said...

What a shame!

12 February 2017 at 15:20

