 Photos from the funeral of former Rivers state police commissioner, Mobolaji Odesanya | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

Photos from the funeral of former Rivers state police commissioner, Mobolaji Odesanya

The Funeral service of former Rivers state Commissioner of Police, CP. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya, held at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos this morning. In attendance were the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers state governorship candidate Dakuku Peterside and others. Odesanya died of Kidney failure at an Indian hospital in January.

He was transferred to Rivers state in August 2016 and served their until he passed away. May his soul rest in peace Amen. See more photos after the cut...


Posted by at 2/17/2017 12:16:00 pm

3 comments:

Vincentba Abbey said...

May his soul rest in peace

17 February 2017 at 12:24
Vincentba Abbey said...

May his soul rest in peace

17 February 2017 at 12:25
OSINANL said...

RIP

17 February 2017 at 12:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts