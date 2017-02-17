Photos from Basketmouth's February 14th show at Wembley Arena

Tuesday saw the 10th edition of Lords Of The Ribs in the UK! Basketmouth fans who were eagerly anticipating Basketmouths 10th London edition valentine show.
Basketmouth thrilled the audience with a 1 hour and 30min set which received a standing ovation from the entire arena. Basketmouth did what he does best and delivered an evening of uncensored and undiluted comedy, coupled with a few surprises for the audience, which made it a Valentine's Day to remember.
Guest of honour The Mayor Of Brent was in attendance and was accompanied by the MP of Brent; Dawn Butler, who confessed to being a huge Basketmouth fan.
Before thanking the audience for their continuous support, Basketmouth took to the stage to announce that Lords Of The Ribs will be returning to the SSE Arena Wembley for the 11th Edition on the 11th of February 2018. Basketmouth went on
Speaking on the Success of The Event Mr Ropo Akin CEO Cokobar event Promoters who have delivered Basketmouth in the UK in the last 10 years said” TO say we are delighted is an understatement , this is a big win for Africans not juts Nigerians” Basketmouth is a huge brand and we are very happy to be part his story and next year we will be doing Wembley. We would like to thank all our supporters for coming out, look out for more amazing events from us ”.
