Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Photos from actress Onyi Alex's birthday party

The Nollywood actress who was a year older yesterday, celebrated her birthday with friends and colleagues. Some of those in attendance include; Solid Star, Oge Okoye, Alex Ekubo, Ebube Nwagbo, Mike Ezuronye, Wole Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Beverly Osu, Sele Bobo and others. See more photos after the cut.
 















Anonymous said...

Hhhhhhmmmm!

28 February 2017 at 22:30
chinelo okafor said...

Awwwwww!! Beautiful People everywhere! Nne Happy Belated Birthday to u, u all are sweet! Ebube my Bae can slay for Africa, oge ur looking so tantalising! And them guys dope Weller. Solid nwa mama I sight u o! Mike, Alex, Ruth, Ndi oma ndi oma...

28 February 2017 at 22:38
mzjenjulius said...

Onyii have replace Sandra hbd

28 February 2017 at 22:42

