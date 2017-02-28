 Photos: Former Borno lawmaker Hon. Ali Darni Abba Saleh is dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Photos: Former Borno lawmaker Hon. Ali Darni Abba Saleh is dead

Late Hon. Ali Darni Abba Saleh , the former Member House of Assembly Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, died today at his Maiduguri residence. Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Usman Durkwa represented Governor Kashim Shettima at the funeral prayer for late Saleh held at the 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri, on Tuesday February 28. More photos after the cut.







7 comments:

harun said...

May almighty God grant him eternal rest.

28 February 2017 at 21:11
VEEKEE FRESH said...

rip.....Sir

28 February 2017 at 21:12
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May his soul rest in peace


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:14
VEEKEE FRESH said...

so sad

28 February 2017 at 21:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm this one they are dying one by one...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 21:21
zainab Adamu said...

RIP

28 February 2017 at 21:46
okereke daniel said...

see all of them on agbada stealing nigeria's money

28 February 2017 at 21:51

Post a Comment

