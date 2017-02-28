Photos: Former Borno lawmaker Hon. Ali Darni Abba Saleh is dead

Late Hon. Ali Darni Abba Saleh , the former Member House of Assembly Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, died today at his Maiduguri residence.
Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Usman Durkwa represented Governor Kashim Shettima at the funeral prayer for late Saleh held at the 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri, on Tuesday February 28. More photos after the cut.
7 comments:
May almighty God grant him eternal rest.
rip.....Sir
May his soul rest in peace
...merited happiness
so sad
hmm this one they are dying one by one...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
RIP
see all of them on agbada stealing nigeria's money
Post a Comment