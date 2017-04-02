Photos: Former Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda, forfeits his properties to FG

The property is located on plot 184 Attahiru Bafarawa close, beside Fariah Suits, GRA, Bauchi. The order of the court is pending the final determination of investigation and prosecution of the former Governor on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds.
3 comments:
EFCC keep the good work 👏🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Sai Babaaaaaaa!
This is one of the reasons I voted CHANGE.
Can't wait to have Patience Jonathan forfeit her massive hotel in Mabushi Abuja and many estates and land she got through corruption.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
For once iam happy of somethings in Ngeria
