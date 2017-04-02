LIS

Saturday, 4 February 2017

Photos: Former Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda, forfeits his properties to FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, February 4, 2017, executed the interim order granted by Honouble Justice J. T. Tshoho of Federal High Court Abuja Division in respect of the forfeiture of the property of Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Bauchi State.

The property is located on plot 184 Attahiru Bafarawa close, beside Fariah Suits, GRA, Bauchi. The order of the court is pending the final determination of investigation and prosecution of the former Governor on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds.




3 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

EFCC keep the good work 👏🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

4 February 2017 at 15:28
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Sai Babaaaaaaa!
This is one of the reasons I voted CHANGE.
Can't wait to have Patience Jonathan forfeit her massive hotel in Mabushi Abuja and many estates and land she got through corruption.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

4 February 2017 at 15:29
Abdul Adamu said...

For once iam happy of somethings in Ngeria

4 February 2017 at 15:59

