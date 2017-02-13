Photos: First lady of Bayelsa state, Racheal Dickson returns home with her quadruplets

First lady of Bayelsa State, Racheal Dickson, returned home yesterday after welcoming a set of quadruplets, a boy and three girls, in the US last September. They were received at the state house by her husband, Seriake Dickson, family members, friends and government officials.
10 comments:
CUTE BABIES....
GOD BLESS AND KEEP THEM...
Awww, too cute..
Long live LIB
congratulations
Happy for her. She's greatly blessed.
Congrats... dee
LOL the babies go be like: na naija be dis???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
God is wonderful
Congratulations..But you had money to keep your family and domestic staff in the USA for 6 months but can't pay workers and pensioners salaries..There is God o!.
cuteness overload
Thank god sey na rich man gv birth to such.if na poor man,na to dey pray make 2 or 3 die nd remain just one cos of poverty.
