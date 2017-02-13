 Photos: First lady of Bayelsa state, Racheal Dickson returns home with her quadruplets | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photos: First lady of Bayelsa state, Racheal Dickson returns home with her quadruplets

First lady of Bayelsa State, Racheal Dickson, returned home yesterday after welcoming a set of quadruplets, a boy and three girls, in the US last September. They were received at the state house by her husband, Seriake Dickson, family members, friends and government officials.



2/13/2017

OSINANL said...

CUTE BABIES....
GOD BLESS AND KEEP THEM...

13 February 2017 at 09:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awww, too cute..


Long live LIB

13 February 2017 at 09:49
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

13 February 2017 at 09:50
Drake said...

Happy for her. She's greatly blessed.

13 February 2017 at 09:52
dee boi said...

Congrats... dee

13 February 2017 at 10:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL the babies go be like: na naija be dis???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

13 February 2017 at 10:02
Edeh Chris said...

God is wonderful

13 February 2017 at 10:03
Anonymous said...

Congratulations..But you had money to keep your family and domestic staff in the USA for 6 months but can't pay workers and pensioners salaries..There is God o!.

13 February 2017 at 10:19
Imoh Sandra said...

cuteness overload

13 February 2017 at 10:21
BABA T said...

Thank god sey na rich man gv birth to such.if na poor man,na to dey pray make 2 or 3 die nd remain just one cos of poverty.

13 February 2017 at 10:29

