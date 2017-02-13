 Photos: Final year student, 5 others killed in fatal accident along Owerri-Okigwe road | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photos: Final year student, 5 others killed in fatal accident along Owerri-Okigwe road

Six people including a final year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, were killed when a  Hilux truck rammed into a tricycle, popularly known as Keke, last Friday morning, on the ever busy Owerri- Okigwe Express road in Imo State.

Four passengers died instantly while the student identified as one Bright Ononiwu, and the keke driver passed away the following day in the Hospital.

Photo credit: IfeanyiCY
