Photos: Final year student, 5 others killed in fatal accident along Owerri-Okigwe road

Six people including a final year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, were killed when a Hilux truck rammed into a tricycle, popularly known as Keke, last Friday morning, on the ever busy Owerri- Okigwe Express road in Imo State.
Four passengers died instantly while the student identified as one Bright Ononiwu, and the keke driver passed away the following day in the Hospital.
Four passengers died instantly while the student identified as one Bright Ononiwu, and the keke driver passed away the following day in the Hospital.
No comments:
Post a Comment