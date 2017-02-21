Photos: Fayose, Wike, Bode George, others at PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja

Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom, Bode George and other PDP chieftains, attended the party's stakeholder meeting which took place at Asokoro in Abuja Sunday afternoon.
The meeting which was earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Center ICC, was moved to Asokoro after some police officers stormed ICC and prevented the politicians from gaining access into the venue.
The stakeholders had the meeting to deliberate on last Friday's judgment by the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal affirming Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic national chairman of the party.
