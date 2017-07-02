 Photos: Evicted Big Brother housemates, Soma and Miyonse return to Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photos: Evicted Big Brother housemates, Soma and Miyonse return to Nigeria

On Sunday, Soma and Miyonse became the first set of housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house in South Africa.
The duo have just arrived in Lagos, Nigeria and were guests on the morning show on Wazobia FM and Cool FM this morning. Another photo after the cut.
Gideon Okorie said...

SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)

7 February 2017 at 11:59
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay..

7 February 2017 at 12:02
Chinedu Echianu said...

both guys are still dazed from the early eviction, no more "fingering" experience in the house for them...lol

7 February 2017 at 12:09
Kareem Rukayat said...

I wish them all the best! welcome back home soma and miyonse

7 February 2017 at 12:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dey r welcome


...merited happiness

7 February 2017 at 12:17
OSINANL said...

OKAY!

7 February 2017 at 12:22
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

Miyonse the woman raper, welcome bck.

7 February 2017 at 12:23

