Photos: EFCC operatives open up ceiling, sewage tank as they raid home of former Chief of Naval staff in Kogi

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday raided one of the houses owned by former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin in Anyigba, Kogi State. The raid was carried out following a tipoff that there might be some stolen money hidden in the ex-military chief's house.
During the raid, EFCC operatives who drove in a pick up hilux van, ransacked the house, turning open sewage tank and breaking into the ceiling. However the search was fruitless as they couldn't find anything incriminating.
