Photos: Dubai Police arrest African gang that robbed a money exchange, recovers Dh3.6 million

The Dubai Police, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior and Oman authorities, have arrested a gang of 10 Africans who robbed Dh3.6 million from a money exchange on Wednesday, February 15. The police also recovered the money within 46 hours. Lt-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, has called on the public to abide by security measures while transporting money.Photo credit: Dubai Police
He urged the public to approach specialised companies when transporting money.
He praised the efforts and professionalism of Dubai Police officials in arresting the gang members in less than 48 hours.
While explaining the details of the case, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri said the African gang met an Arab broker and told him that they have dollars to exchange. The broker went to an exchange office in Diera and came back with three exchange officials to the hotel.
The Dubai Police formed a team for investigation and they arrested seven of the gang members within 48 hours. However three gang members had fled to Oman.
The police via the Ministry of interior coordinated with the Omani officials and arrested rest of the members and recovered the money.
