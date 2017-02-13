Photos: Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven rescues another boy tortured and abandoned by his family in Akwa Ibom

Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who garnered international
attention after she rescued severely malnourished child branded a witch
and left to starve to death, has done it again.
The founder
of the Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF)
took to her Facebook page moments ago to announce the rescue of another
boy abandoned by his family.
"Today Nsidibe Orok
and I went on a rescue mission. A boy was abandoned and left alone on
the street. We found the boy tortured all over his body but he is safe
now with all of us at "Land of Hope"
No comments:
Post a Comment