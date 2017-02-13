 Photos: Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven rescues another boy tortured and abandoned by his family in Akwa Ibom | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Photos: Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven rescues another boy tortured and abandoned by his family in Akwa Ibom

Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who garnered international attention after she rescued severely malnourished child branded a witch and left to starve to death, has done it again.

The founder of the Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) took to her Facebook page moments ago to announce the rescue of another boy abandoned by his family.

"Today Nsidibe Orok and I went on a rescue mission. A boy was abandoned and left alone on the street. We found the boy tortured all over his body but he is safe now with all of us at "Land of Hope"



