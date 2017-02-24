Photos: Court sentences 25 year old man to death by hanging for murdering lawyer, Kunle Fadipe

The trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Atinuke Ipaye in her judgment, convicted Oluwaseun for murdering Fadipe at his residence in Harmony Estate near Karaole Estate, College Road in Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos state on July 3rd 2014.
On the day that he was murdered, Fadipe was at home when they suddenly suffered a power outage. He then asked his son to go and turn on the generator. As his son made his way to the generator, a man armed with a knife accosted him and ordered him to take him to his father. As soon as the man got to Fadipe, he stabbed him in the neck and back.
His daughter who was at home immediately ran out of the house and called for help. Two security officials attached to the estate immediately ran there and were able to overpower the murderer who was later identified as Oluwaseun Oladapo.
Late Kunle Fadipe was a former member of the National Human Rights Commission and a member of the board of trustees of the justice advocacy group, Access to Justice.
