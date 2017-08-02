 Photos: Civilian JTF in Cameroun captures 9 Boko Haram Commanders fleeing from Borno State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Photos: Civilian JTF in Cameroun captures 9 Boko Haram Commanders fleeing from Borno State

Nigerian Facebook user Waziri Shettima posted photos of 9 Boko Haram Commanders, (all Nigerians), who were captured by Civilian Joint Task Force in Cameroun while fleeing from the Nigerian Army in Borno State. His post below:


New year new achievements the sign that bako haram it's coming to an end this is what one of my boy in cemeroon send to me where is people's of bama banki town borno and nigeria at large u have to celebrate for the glory we get from Allah. Allahamdullah.!!!!!!!!
Salam Oga Ga munyi Babban Kamu minawao camp Cameroon. Mun Kama Manyan manyan Commondojin. Na BOKO HARAM.Su 12. Ga Sunayensu >>>>>>>

 1.Mala Abba Shuwaye Bama.
2.BAANA Ya izaye Bama.
3.Ali Omaga Bama.
4.Bashir Bagio nguro SOYE.
5.Zamfara Adam Bama.
6.Bakari Bakda Banki.
7.ALH. Chaura Banki.
8.ALH. BUKAR Bama.
9.Abuwar Ba moduye Tasha Bulltuwa Bama.
Sune wanda mun Kamos

More photos below...







1 comment:

OSINANL said...

SEND THEM STRAIGHT TO HELL TO GO MEET THEIR 72 VIRGINS

8 February 2017 at 14:50

