Photos: Civilian JTF in Cameroun captures 9 Boko Haram Commanders fleeing from Borno State

New year new achievements the sign that bako haram it's coming to an end this is what one of my boy in cemeroon send to me where is people's of bama banki town borno and nigeria at large u have to celebrate for the glory we get from Allah. Allahamdullah.!!!!!!!!Salam Oga Ga munyi Babban Kamu minawao camp Cameroon. Mun Kama Manyan manyan Commondojin. Na BOKO HARAM.Su 12. Ga Sunayensu >>>>>>>
1.Mala Abba Shuwaye Bama.
2.BAANA Ya izaye Bama.
3.Ali Omaga Bama.
4.Bashir Bagio nguro SOYE.
5.Zamfara Adam Bama.
6.Bakari Bakda Banki.
7.ALH. Chaura Banki.
8.ALH. BUKAR Bama.
9.Abuwar Ba moduye Tasha Bulltuwa Bama.
Sune wanda mun Kamos
