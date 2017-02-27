Photos: Church members put up newspaper ads to celebrate convicted pastor, Reverend King's birthday

Church members of convicted General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, a.k.a Rev. King, took up 13 pages of newspaper ads to celebrate him as he turned a year older yesterday.
Reverend King was in January 2007, sentenced to death by hanging for the alleged murder of his church member, Ann Uzoh. He is currently on death row. More photos after the cut.
2 comments:
smh...
This is a BIG madness o...Those people needs cool blood of Jesus to deliver them.
#Chikena
