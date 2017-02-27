 Photos: Church members put up newspaper ads to celebrate convicted pastor, Reverend King's birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Photos: Church members put up newspaper ads to celebrate convicted pastor, Reverend King's birthday

Church members of convicted General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, a.k.a Rev. King, took up 13 pages of newspaper ads to celebrate him as he turned a year older yesterday.

Reverend King was in January 2007, sentenced to death by hanging for the alleged murder of his church member, Ann Uzoh. He is currently on death row.  More photos after the cut.



2 comments:

OSINANL said...

smh...

27 February 2017 at 09:45
Anonymous said...

This is a BIG madness o...Those people needs cool blood of Jesus to deliver them.

#Chikena

27 February 2017 at 09:46

