Photos: Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor escapes death in motor accident

Mr Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor, Ortom, on Saturday
escaped death in motor accident allegedly caused by one Mrs Abigail Ochai, who slept off while driving and rammed her car ran into the CPS' car.
The accident severely damaged the front side of the official Toyota car, close to the driver's spot with the CPS and his wife however unhurt at the time of the incidence which left many amazed at the miraculous and narrow escape of the family. Below is a post Akase published on his Facebook page, narrating the event leading to the accident:
"I woke up this morning with two write-ups on my mind. The first was to announce and invite my friends to our thanksgiving mass coming up on Sunday, the 19th of this month in Agbeede, Konshisha local government area (see attached picture of invitation card).
The other article on my mind was about today's International Day of Women and Girls in Science. I equally cherished the 2nd article and wanted to use it to tell our young sisters to embrace the study of science as the future of our state and country. I planned to also tell our dear young sisters what their Governor, Samuel Ortom is doing to secure their future through education.
After meeting with His Excellency, the Governor (as we do every morning), the Special Adviser, Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua and I met to strengthen our preparations for Monday's Stakeholders' Forum which is to be hosted by the Governor.
After our meeting on the coming stakeholders' forum, my wife Jessica joined me in continuation of our little plans for the February 19 thanksgiving mass. It was while we briefly stopped near Doo Palace to give a friend the invitation card to our event that a Toyota camry coming from the opposite direction which had left its lane rammed into our car (see attached picture). But God intervened and no one was hurt!
The woman (driving), Mrs Ochai whose car hit ours said she had dozed off. I told myself that this could happen to anyone. So everyday must be a day of thanksgiving to God. His works are awesome.
Thanks to all who have either sent messages here or privately. We appreciate. You can agree with me that we have one more reason to thank God on February 17
.
