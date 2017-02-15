 Photos: Check out this young female BRT driver with a charming smile | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Photos: Check out this young female BRT driver with a charming smile

A young and pretty female driver was seen at Ojuelegba Monday afternoon. The lady simply identified as Bisi, is said to be a very good driver, ever cheerful and calm. Below is a post published on Facebook by Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville, who posted her photos:

"Just around noon under Ojuelegba bridge, in Surulere area of Lagos state; I sighted this lady(her name is Bisi) driving a BRT bus number 380.  She was so calm, a professional and a beauty with nice hair, charming smile, cute eyes and neatly painted nails. 
She was not a reckless driver as after like my 2mins conversation with her while waiting for the traffic light to pass her, I watched her make a U-turn under the bridge and sincerely I was impressed at her professional prowess in handling the Long Bus and wish she could be my Val. 
I asked her as I approached her, can I snapped... she smiled and gave me the go ahead though blushing. I am so proud of you Bisi, I should have asked for your phone number. You are a star and hero. 
And to Lagos State Government led by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode; you are turning Lagos to another world leading city. We are proud of you. I just love Lagos.
