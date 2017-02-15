Photos: Check out this young female BRT driver with a charming smile

A young and pretty female driver was seen at Ojuelegba Monday afternoon. The lady simply identified as Bisi, is said to be a very good driver, ever cheerful and calm.
Below is a post published on Facebook by Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville, who posted her photos:
"Just around noon under Ojuelegba bridge, in Surulere area of Lagos state; I sighted this lady(her name is Bisi) driving a BRT bus number 380. She was so calm, a professional and a beauty with nice hair, charming smile, cute eyes and neatly painted nails.
She was not a reckless driver as after like my 2mins conversation with her while waiting for the traffic light to pass her, I watched her make a U-turn under the bridge and sincerely I was impressed at her professional prowess in handling the Long Bus and wish she could be my Val.
I asked her as I approached her, can I snapped... she smiled and gave me the go ahead though blushing. I am so proud of you Bisi, I should have asked for your phone number. You are a star and hero.
And to Lagos State Government led by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode; you are turning Lagos to another world leading city. We are proud of you. I just love Lagos.
