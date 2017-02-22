"See what Nigerian soldier did to one of my friends in umuahia Abia state. This guy is a car dealer. A man brought him a car to sale, this guy repaired the car with his money, sampled the car for buyers to come but could not sale it, after weeks he kindly returned the car to the owner ,the owner accused him of messing up the car when there is nothing like that.this man brought 4 Nigeria soldiers to turn this guy to a half dead man.Is Nigeria soldiers made to protect or kill? What a shame.share this let the whole World see it. Federal Government should call military to order"
Wednesday, 22 February 2017
Photos: Car dealer allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Abia State
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/22/2017 04:03:00 am
