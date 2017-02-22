 Photos: Car dealer allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Abia State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Photos: Car dealer allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Abia State

A car dealer was allegedly assaulted by four Nigerian soldiers in Umuahia, Abia State capital, following an alleged disagreement with a customer. Apostle Morris published the post on Facebook. Read what he posted below:
"See what Nigerian soldier did to one of my friends in umuahia Abia state. This guy is a car dealer. A man brought him a car to sale, this guy repaired the car with his money, sampled the car for buyers to come but could not sale it, after weeks he kindly returned the car to the owner ,the owner accused him of messing up the car when there is nothing like that.this man brought 4 Nigeria soldiers to turn this guy to a half dead man.Is Nigeria soldiers made to protect or kill? What a shame.share this let the whole World see it. Federal Government should call military to order"
 
