Photos: "The bus somersaulted three times" Survivors of horrible auto accident along Enugu road

Several persons were seriously injured in an terrible accident involving a commercial bus belonging to Benue Links Transports Company on Thursday, February 23.It was gathered that the bus with lost control while on high speed and rammed into a nearby bush along Enugu road.
One of the survivors, who spoke to Idoma Voice said they were heading to Port Harcourt when the accident occurred.
"The bus somersaulted three good times but God stood for me and my friend, we came out with just a crash on our body. Others were seriously injured but we thank God we are still alive," the grateful survivor said.More photos below...
