Friday, 17 February 2017

Photos: Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, visits scene of multiple bomb attack

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, this afternoon, visited the scene of the multiple bomb attacks at Mafa local government area in Borno state last night. While at the scene, he commended the military for repelling the attacks. He also paid a visit on some of the injured victims currently receiving medical treatments at the state general hospital. See more photos after the cut...










2/17/2017 04:23:00 pm

2 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hypocrites!!!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 February 2017 at 16:27
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Can't wait to hear the last of this evil.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 16:30

