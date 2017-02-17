Photos: Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, visits scene of multiple bomb attack

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, this afternoon, visited the scene of the multiple bomb attacks at Mafa local government area in Borno state last night. While at the scene, he commended the military for repelling the attacks. He also paid a visit on some of the injured victims currently receiving medical treatments at the state general hospital. See more photos after the cut...
hypocrites!!!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Can't wait to hear the last of this evil.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
