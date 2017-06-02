LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Photos: Beautiful birthday photos posted by Veronica Otogo the day she was kidnapped along with friend in Abuja

Veronica Otogo and her friend Bisola Mohammed were allegedly kidnapped by yet to be identified men in Abuja, on January 27. Veronica, who turned 24 same day had gone to Cold Stone with Mohammed in a Highlander to buy a cake. That was the last time they were seen.  On the morning of her birthday, Veronica posted these beautiful photos and spoke positive words over her life. Read below:

 "I am excited this year. I have too much to be thankful for. As the daughter of a king that i am, I have to declare words over my new age.
They say "you never recover from a good start" therefore I declare that I veronica imaji otogo, I have the grace of God upon my life.
I grow daily in the knowledge of God. I am strong in the Lord!
The Lord increases my greatness and comforts me on every side. Everything that I am involved in blossoms.
I'll not breakdown this year, rather I'll breakthrough and expand on every side.
All that I do increases.
My mind is sound and my spirit is alert.
I have speed under my feet and joy in my heart.
I will grow from glory to glory and from strength to strength.
I will decree a thing and it shall be established.
I will not limit my dreams to accommodate my pocket.
I am for signs and for wonders.
I call forth abundant supply in my finances and manpower.
I am veronica, the blessed, therefore I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
A woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised.
There is more to me than meets the eye!
Thank you Jesus!
#teamaquarius #ogaotogosdaughter #sheisgrowing
Put a smile on my face a leave a prayer for me!

