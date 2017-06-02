"I am excited this year. I have too much to be thankful for. As the daughter of a king that i am, I have to declare words over my new age.
They say "you never recover from a good start" therefore I declare that I veronica imaji otogo, I have the grace of God upon my life.
I grow daily in the knowledge of God. I am strong in the Lord!
The Lord increases my greatness and comforts me on every side. Everything that I am involved in blossoms.
I'll not breakdown this year, rather I'll breakthrough and expand on every side.
All that I do increases.
My mind is sound and my spirit is alert.
I have speed under my feet and joy in my heart.
I will grow from glory to glory and from strength to strength.
I will decree a thing and it shall be established.
I will not limit my dreams to accommodate my pocket.
I am for signs and for wonders.
I call forth abundant supply in my finances and manpower.
I am veronica, the blessed, therefore I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
A woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised.
There is more to me than meets the eye!
Thank you Jesus!
#teamaquarius #ogaotogosdaughter #sheisgrowing
Put a smile on my face a leave a prayer for me!
Monday, 6 February 2017
Photos: Beautiful birthday photos posted by Veronica Otogo the day she was kidnapped along with friend in Abuja
