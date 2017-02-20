Photos: Baby Factory discovered in Jos

The Commander of OPSH, Major General Rogers Nicholas, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the discovery was made following a tipoff from one of the victms of the baby factory, Happiness John.
While narrating her experience to the Army, Happiness who just had her second child out of wedlock, said she was taken to the baby factory by a Friend who claimed she sold her set of twins for N400,000 in order to raise capital for her business.
According to Happiness, when she got to the place, she was drugged. She later woke up to find out that she had delivered her baby.
“During my first pregnancy almost two years ago, my friend, Zubaida came to me and told me that I should come and stay with her in a separate room so that when I gave birth, she would take me to Lafia in Nasarawa state to sell the baby and get capital to start a business. She told me she had once sold her twins in Abuja but I rejected the idea. When I had the second pregnancy, Zubaida and her friend came and took me to a room around West of Mines in Jos and gave me hard drugs”One of the pregnant women arrested by the Army said she was promised N350,000 for a boy, N300,000 for a girl and N400,000 for a set of twins.
