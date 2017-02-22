Photos: Awww! Little boy found hawking in Cross River enrolled in school, thanks to well-meaning Nigerians

Do you remember that little boy I met hawking in Ogoja about a month ago? He is now in school. One of the best private schools in Ogoja where he is given one full meal a day and the school bus also picks him up daily to go to school. He has been issued uniforms, textbooks and exercise books. Our little chap is on his way to greatness. I'm so excited!
When I met this little cutie hawking when he was suppose to be in school, my heart broke. The father initially resisted my initial move to help. We went past that and here we are. I'm not a millionaire but the little we have, we can share. We can't save the thousands of kids hawking on our streets but for this one, we have taken him off the streets. And by the grace of God he will stay off the streets and study up to the university.
We didn't do this alone. We just couldn't. When I wrote about this kid, many persons supported me with kind words and holy anger... Some did more. Ofem Ekapong Ofem, Okoi Eduson, Peter Offem Ubi, sent in money to support his schooling. Thank you my brothers. The little you sent went a long way. Ofem Ekapong Ofem has even pledged to send in a token every term for his school fees. God bless you sir.
I want to specially thank Faith Nwaozuzu, for being a main driver of this project. I salute you Ma. The kid is surely in safe hands.
We can be the change we want to see in the world.
Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for always being there... Oya let's prophesy what course this kid will end up reading in the university. You can wish him well by addressing him with the title of the profession you wish for him.
More photos below..
4 comments:
Awwww! So happy for him.
God bless the lawyer.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Good one and God will reward you all
I see a potential engineer
Thanks to whoever made this happen
Post a Comment